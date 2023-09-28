St. Louis pizza company adding 25 employees to meet increased demand

Lucia’s, which the late Lucia Tumminello began in 1981 as a small, handmade pizza business on The Hill, currently employs about 70 workers, officials said. The company last summer implemented a new labor model that includes a three-day, 36-hour work week from Monday through Saturday.

“Everyone seems to be raising their rates that they’re paying, so we needed to find something else that might entice workers to come here and stay here,” Ashby said in an interview earlier this year. “So far, it seems to be a hit. People really like having four days off.”