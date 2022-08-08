Dogtown Pizza relocates to new production facility

The larger production facility can handle increasing demand while centralizing all of its operations, officials said.

ST. LOUIS — Dogtown Pizza, the maker of St. Louis-style frozen pizzas sold through some three dozen retailers, has relocated to a larger production facility that can handle increasing demand while centralizing all of its operations, officials said.

The business moved July 1 to 3843 Garfield Ave., a 113,000-square-foot building in the city's JeffVanderLou neighborhood. Confluence Food Group, Dogtown Pizza's parent company, bought the building from St. Louis Paper & Box Co. The building had been vacant since 2018, officials said.

Total building and renovation costs were about $5.9 million, and the project was financed through Carrollton Bank, according to Jeff Tottleben, managing partner of Confluence Food Group. Officials declined to share terms of the Garfield property's purchase, but according to city records, it was last sold in August 2021 for $471,481.

In 2019, Dogtown Pizza merged with specialty food distributor Fox River Dairy to form Confluence Food Group. Confluence also owns Crust and Sons, which manufactures all the crust for Dogtown Pizza's products.

The new facility, which now houses all three Confluence companies, accommodates food-grade manufacturing and warehouse storage for refrigerated and frozen foods.

Until its move last month, Dogtown Pizza was based in the Baden neighborhood at 8014-B N. Broadway, a building owned by SoHa Partners LLC, whose registered agent is Tamara Keefe, owner of Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery, according to state records.

