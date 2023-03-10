St. Louis board denies another push from Lux Living on Kingshighway project

The properties are in the Forest Park Southeast historic preservation review area, necessitating government approval for demolition.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis developer Lux Living’s bid for a review of a city board’s denial of a proposed apartment complex at Kingshighway Boulevard and Interstate 64 was rejected Wednesday by another city commission.

In a unanimous vote, the St. Louis Planning Commission declined at its meeting Wednesday to review the St. Louis Preservation Board’s December rejection of the developer’s proposal for a seven-story mixed-use apartment building with about 144 units at the high-profile intersection at 1070-1092 S. Kingshighway Blvd.

The properties are in the Forest Park Southeast historic preservation review area, necessitating government approval for demolition. The proposal would require seven brick houses to be demolished to make way for the new development. Although Lux Living has said most of the properties are in poor condition, city staffers found that most of them qualify as merit historic buildings as part of the historic district.

Click here to read more of the St. Louis Business Journal story.