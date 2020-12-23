St. Louis analyst: Post-pandemic, these 4 business sectors will be 'the next big thing'

The four are financial technology, health care, green technology and 5G technology

ST. LOUIS — Bud King, managing director of investments at UBS in St. Louis, is telling clients that four investment sectors will be "the next big thing."

The four are financial technology, health care, green technology and 5G technology. He said new innovations are on the horizon that will disrupt each segment.

About financial technology, King said, "The pandemic has triggered a dramatic shift toward contactless and mobile payments and e-commerce. Improvements in customer acquisition are allowing fintech firms to cross-sell across different products and services."

Health care: "The pandemic has simultaneously increased patient focus on health outcomes and reduced people’s ability to access care and governments’ capacity to pay for that care," he said. "We think health technology will play a critical role in improving the efficiency and quality of health care in the decade ahead. Meanwhile, the result of the U.S. election should prove supportive for the health care sector as a whole."

Green technology: "2020 has been a watershed year for global climate policy. The European Union and Japan pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050, and China promised to do the same by 2060," King said. "Although these are long-term targets, we expect governments to start acting in 2021 to stimulate job growth and economic activity, aiding the recovery from the pandemic."