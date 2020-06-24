Two of St. Louis' largest firms ink sponsorship deals for pro golf’s return to St. Louis

The Ascension Charity Classic will be hosted later this year at Norwood Hills Country Club in north county

ST. LOUIS — Two of St. Louis' largest companies have signed on as sponsors for the upcoming Ascension Charity Classic, a senior professional golf tournament to be hosted later this year at Norwood Hills Country Club in north county.

The two firms, Emerson and World Wide Technology, have inked four-year sponsorship agreements for the PGA Tour Champions event. Maryland Heights-based WWT will be a major sponsor of the tournament.

Ferguson-based Emerson Electric Co. will be the presenting sponsor, with the event being called “Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson.” The technology and engineering firm (NYSE: EMR) has its headquarters located adjacent to Norwood Hills Country Club.

“We are excited to partner with Ascension, World Wide Technology and PGA TOUR Champions to support the Ferguson neighborhood that we have been proud to call the home of our global headquarters for the past 70 years,” said Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr. “Now more than ever we understand how important it is to help drive growth and safety in the neighborhood and we are confident this tournament is one of many economic and charitable developments to come in and around the region.”

The PGA Tour Champions and St. Louis-based Ascension, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit and Catholic health systems, in October announced they formed a partnership to host the annual Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills. Net proceeds from the event will go to charitable organizations, with local groups like Marygrove, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and St. Louis Area Foodbank to be among the recipients.

