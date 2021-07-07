St. Louis programs to share in $1.3M grant

ST. LOUIS — A pair of St. Louis initiatives will share in grant funding from a major Kansas City foundation.
The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation said it has awarded $1.34 million in grants to seven programs in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska.
Locally, they include programs with nonprofit WEPOWER and St. Louis Development Corp., the city of St. Louis' development agency. WEPOWER is partnering with Kiva, a San Francisco nonprofit, to provide micro-lending capital access options to entrepreneurs "from communities in the region that have been systemically left behind," Kauffman said.
The program aims to help local businesses access interest-free micro loans, the Business Journal reported in December.
SLDC, partnering with Missouri Main Street Connection, a Branson nonprofit that works on preservation-based economic development, will launch an "entrepreneurship support program to provide education for entrepreneurs operating in low to moderate income neighborhoods" here, it said.
