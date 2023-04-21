Developer proposes new apartment complex in Tower Grove East

The apartment complex would consist of a dozen two-story “row house” units, according to a rendering.

ST. LOUIS — A local developer is proposing to construct a new apartment complex across seven vacant properties in Tower Grove East.

Developer AHM Group filed plans with the city of St. Louis for an 18-unit apartment complex at 3000-3024 Minnesota Ave., near the intersection of Minnesota and Arsenal Street. The project would consist of two buildings with six units each, and six carriage house units built behind the main buildings, according to filings with the city.

The project would consist of a dozen two-story “row house” units, according to a rendering. Four of those would be three-bedroom apartments, and eight would be two-bedroom apartments. In the back of those apartments would be six two-story carriage house lofts, all one-bedroom apartments on the second floor, with parking spaces below.

The carriage house lofts would be connected by partially enclosed stairwells in between the units, said Brian Pratt, one of the managing principals/partners of AHM Group.

