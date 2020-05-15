St. Louis Public Library announces reopening plans

"St. Louis Public Library is working on a phased reopening schedule to bring back our services to the public"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Library will reopen its Central Library, and four other locations, beginning June 10.

Patrons will be able to browse small collections inside the five libraries, including the Buder, Carpenter, Julia Davis and Schlafly locations, according to a message the library sent to its cardholders Thursday.

"As the city of St. Louis begins a gradual and responsible reopening process, St. Louis Public Library is working on a phased reopening schedule to bring back our services to the public," a message from CEO Waller McGuire said.

In addition, patrons can begin placing requests online and picking them up inside the libraries or curbside at all five locations, as well as at the Kingshighway library, which will reopen for curbside pickup only. Patrons also can use the library's mobile printing option to send documents to its printers. The library will then print and hold the items for patrons for pickup.

Prior to June 10, all public library book drops will open on June 1 beginning at 10 a.m. Holds also will be reinstated at that time.

The hours of operation at the five locations that will open are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

