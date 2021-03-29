Here's where St. Louis ranks among best places to move for recent college grads

St. Louis ranks second as the best large metro to locate for recent college graduates

ST. LOUIS — Once again, a statistical analysis has found St. Louis should be high on the list for recent grads choosing where to work after college.

St. Louis ranks second as the best large metro to locate for recent college graduates, according to research by home services firm Porch.

Researchers at Porch analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Bureau of Economic Analysis, creating a composite score based on the following pre-pandemic data: median income for recent graduates ($40,000 in St. Louis), unemployment rate for recent graduates (1.8%), number of employer firms per 1,000 residents (26.1), concentration of recent graduates compared with the national average (-2.2%), median one-bedroom rent ($783), and cost of living compared with the national average (-9.9%).

Only Pittsburgh scored higher. Kansas City ranked eighth.

A study last month from Self Financial ranked St. Louis second in the nation for pay for recent college grads, with median earnings job $53,274 when adjusted for the low cost of living. Only San Jose ranks higher, with adjusted median earnings of $56,827. Kansas City was third, with actual median earnings of $49,000 and $52,802 adjusted.