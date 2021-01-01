How St. Louis ranks among top cities for beer drinkers

The study compared 384 cities across the country by using a variety of metrics

ST. LOUIS — If you're a fan of beer, St. Louis is a good place to be. That's according to a new ranking of the top cities for beer drinkers from financial planning website SmartAsset.

St. Louis came in at No. 3 on a list of the top 50 cities with a final score of 98.58. The study compared 384 cities across the country by using a variety of metrics.

According to the ranking, St. Louis is home to 23 breweries, which include stand-alone microbreweries and brewpubs, and the average price of a pint in St. Louis is $4. There are 33.6 bars per 100,000 residents in St. Louis, the ranking said.

Coming in at No. 2 was Asheville, North Carolina, with a score of 99, and at No. 1 was Cincinnati, with a score of 100.

The study looked at the number of breweries both, in total and per 100,000 residents. This data comes from ratebeer.com and was collected in November, SmartAsset said.