St. Louis, boosted by low cost of living, ranks second in pay for recent college grads

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis ranks second in the nation in adjusted pay for recent college graduates, according to a report from Self Financial.

The median earnings for recent college graduates working in St. Louis is $48,000, and $53,274 when adjusted for relative cost of living, which is 9.9% below the national average.

Only San Jose ranks higher, with actual median earnings of $72,000 — but $56,827 when adjusted for cost of living. Kansas City is third, with actual median earnings of $49,000 and $52,802 adjusted.

Self Financial, which provides credit-building services, analyzed earnings data from the U.S. Census Bureau and cost of living data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, median earnings for recent college graduates working full time is about $50,000 a year, the report found. However, the amount varies widely by city, college major and occupation, among other factors.

College graduates seeking employment last spring faced the worst job market since the Great Depression, and it remains to be seen how wages will be affected in the coming years, Self Financial said.

