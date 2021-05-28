Here’s where St. Louis ranks among top Midwest weekend getaway trips

St. Louis appears at No. 7 on a list of the best weekend getaway cities in the Midwest

ST. LOUIS — As you plan your weekend getaways this summer, keep in mind that one of the top destinations is right in your backyard.

St. Louis appears at No. 7 on a list of the best weekend getaway cities in the Midwest, ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication looked at cities in 12 states it considers in the Midwest, ranking 27 destinations after considering factors such as dining options, opportunities for adventure and value.

“St. Louis' diverse selection of affordable things to do makes it an excellent weekend destination for Midwesterners on a budget,” the publication says about the city. The report mentions the Saint Louis Art Museum and Saint Louis Zoo for being attractions without entry fees.

Under “why go to St. Louis,” the publication says, “With a slice of Midwestern Americana and a hint of cosmopolitan flair, St. Louis' charms are best viewed in the stands of Busch Stadium, in the nostalgia of the iconic Judy Garland film ‘Meet Me in St. Louis,’ or at the bottom of a pint of Budweiser.”

Regrettably, U.S. News refers to our town as “St. Louie” – not once, but twice – but the publication does tout it as “a vibrant city that has plenty to offer for beer, food, sports and music enthusiasts.”

“And with 79 distinct neighborhoods to tour, including tranquil Forest Park and historical Soulard, there's plenty to see, eat and do in this Midwestern metropolis,” the report states.