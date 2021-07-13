'Family-friendly reputation': Where St. Louis ranks among U.S. News & World Report 2021 'Best Places to Live'

The publication noted the “historic” metro area for “a family-friendly reputation and tight-knit communities.”

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis metro area rose six places on U.S. News & World Report's Best Places to Live rankings, coming in at No. 99 on the 2021-2022 list.

U.S. News said the St. Louis area’s low cost of living and central U.S. location are “draws for many, including companies looking to relocate.”

The publication analyzed the nation’s 150 most populous metro areas based on affordability, job prospects and desirability. Also factored in were job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration ratings. Those were determined, in part, through a public survey of thousands of individuals throughout the U.S., as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and other sources. For more on the rankings’ methodology, go here.

In this year’s rankings, St. Louis posted an overall score of 6.3 out of 10. St. Louis’ scorecard included its highest marks for value (7.7) and job market (7.0), followed by desirability and net migration (both 5.5) and quality of life (5.4).

Across Missouri, St. Louis was outranked by Kansas City (No. 57) and Springfield (No. 79). In Illinois, Peoria (No. 87) outranked Chicago (No. 102) and Rockford (No. 133).

In the overall rankings, St. Louis appeared after Sacramento (No. 98) and above Baltimore (No. 100).

