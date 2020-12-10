St. Louis housing market continues upward climb during pandemic

Officials with St. Louis REALTORS say the low interest rates could keep the market on the rise during the fall and winter months

ST. LOUIS — The residential housing market has been able to counteract the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic better than any nearly other. That’s been true in St. Louis as new single-family listings decreased 2.3% and inventory dropped more than 35% in August compared with the same month last year, according to St. Louis REALTORS.

Though the summer typically records the strongest home sales numbers, officials with St. Louis REALTORS say the low interest rates could keep the market on the rise during the fall and winter months. Conversely, the pandemic and upcoming election could make potential buyers and sellers more tentative, they said.