Outgoing Regional Chamber CEO Tom Chulick launches senior living business

Ascent Senior Care has plans for three senior living developments in St. Louis and has already started its first

ST. LOUIS — Tom Chulick, the outgoing CEO of the St. Louis Regional Chamber, has launched a new company that will develop and manage senior living facilities in the metro area.

That company, Ascent Senior Care, has plans for three senior living developments in St. Louis and has already started its first: a 124-unit, $20 million independent living facility called Avalon Park that is under construction at the northwest corner of Gutermuth Road and MO-364 Highway in Cottleville.

Chulick will serve as president and CFO of Ascent Senior Care. He's partnering with Kevin Kast, a longtime health care executive who previously led SSM Health's St. Charles operations and Hospital Sisters Health System in the Metro East.

“We created Ascent because we realized people want to downsize in the community they call home, near their family — but with the kind of lifestyle we associate with a great retirement,” Chulick said in a statement. “We see this as a housing option necessary to attract talent to the St. Louis region — people want quality housing and lifestyle options for children all the way up to senior living.”

Avalon Park, set to open in summer 2021, will offer private apartment homes, 24-hour security, various services and amenities in addition to access to on-site supportive care in a pet-friendly community.