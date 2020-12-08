Here are the fall reopening plans for the St. Louis region's largest colleges

All of the region's universities will welcome students to campus in some capacity, but nearly all will offer a hybrid of in-person and online class offerings

ST. LOUIS — There is no question that the upcoming fall semester will look different at St. Louis-area colleges than past school years as universities continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While most campuses have laid out different plans for a return to school, several share some similarities, including testing students for COVID-19, wearing face masks and reconfiguring classrooms so students can socially distance.

Here is what 15 of the largest colleges and universities in the St. Louis region are doing, as of August 10. The schools are listed in order based on 2019-20 enrollment size.

ST. LOUIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Total 2019-20 enrollment: 17,294

St. Louis Community College will begin its fall semester Aug. 24 with face-to-face, live virtual lecture, online and hybrid classes. Many classes will be offered online, while some will be on campus due to the nature of the course, officials said.

"We want students to keep working toward their academic goals, so offering different methods for courses may help ease some concerns for students," officials told the Business Journal. "We're encouraging students to enroll, both new and current students, and complete classes to graduate, transfer or prepare for a career."

Masks or face coverings are required for everyone at all STLCC locations, and social distancing is encouraged. STLCC developed a health screening form for both employees and students this fall. The form will ask questions about symptoms or contact with others who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

All classrooms will be cleaned and sanitized between uses and increased cleaning of high-touch areas will take place.

Student services such as financial aid, academic support, counseling and the library will be open with reduced hours and limited capacity.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - ST. LOUIS

Total 2019-20 enrollment: 16,007

The University of Missouri - St. Louis, which begins its semester Aug. 24, will welcome students back to campus this fall for in-person classes.

Students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks when entering or occupying a building, while on campus shuttles or outside when unable to social distance. Students and employees are expected to monitor their own health for COVID-19 symptoms through a free mobile app.

In addition, students and employees will be required to complete online training on safety practices and expectations before returning to campus this fall.

WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

Total 2019-20 enrollment: 15,735

Washington University in St. Louis will offer a variety of formats for academic coursework this fall, including either online or in-person, or a hybrid format of classes.

Classes will begin Aug. 24 for the Brown School and law school students, while students in arts & sciences, McKelvey School, Olin School, Sam Fox School and the University College will begin Sept. 14. Final exams will be held remotely for all.

All students, faculty, staff and approved visitors will be required to wear face masks and practice physical distancing of at least six feet. In addition, they are expected to self-screen for symptoms on a daily basis. Students living on campus will be tested for COVID-19 at move-in.

Washington University will provide isolation housing for students who test positive unless they are able to isolate in off-campus housing, officials said. Students will be housed in single rooms, reducing the university's on-campus residential density to no more than 65% of its normal capacity, the university said.

In addition, all students, faculty and staff will be required to show proof that they received a flu vaccine by Nov. 20.

Washington University is installing 1,000 "Zoom-Study-Dine" pods to campus. The pods will allow private spaces for one person to sit inside and attend an online class, read, study or eat.

Students who leave St. Louis for Thanksgiving break will not be allowed to return to campus and will have to complete their coursework online.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY - EDWARDSVILLE

Total 2019-20 enrollment: 13,061

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville also will offer different formats when it begins the fall semester Aug. 24 — including in-person, online and hybrid classes. Most courses will then transition to an online format after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Move-in day will take place over a five-day period beginning Aug. 18. The Morris University Center, Student Success Center and Student Fitness Center will all remain open and students will have the opportunity to participate in activities both online and in person.

Masks are required in indoor spaces and in outdoor spaces when social distancing is difficult to maintain, officials said. Plexiglass and queue markers have been added in high traffic areas around campus. The university has established quarantine and isolation spaces in case students test positive or are exposed to COVID-19.

"As conditions change, so will SIUE, by incorporating the latest scientific and medical information available," officials said.

SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

Total 2019-20 enrollment: 12,546

Saint Louis University will return to in-person classes when it begins the fall term on August 17, rather than its scheduled August 26 start. Fred Pestello, president of the university, said starting the semester earlier will allow for more in-person classes before a potential second wave of coronavirus cases.

Students and staff will be required to wear face masks in public spaces, classrooms, meeting rooms and the library. The university said it is working on launching a smartphone app and web link that will help students and employees with a daily health check.

SLU plans to set aside more than 150 beds to be used for isolation and quarantine housing, officials said.

To help with social distancing on campus, the university is adding plexiglass in some high-traffic areas and reception desks.

The majority of the university's dining locations will be operational, but with seating capacity reduced. Services will be recommended for carry out, officials said.

WEBSTER UNIVERSITY

Total 2019-20 enrollment: 12,179

Webster University will welcome its students back to campus this fall for face-to-face instruction with several safety measures in place, including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, daily health screenings, frequent hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, prohibiting large gatherings and reducing density in offices and residential halls.

Before coming to campus or leaving residential housing, students must complete a daily health screening online, which includes a temperature check. In addition, everyone on campus must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth while indoors, including in classrooms and in outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible, officials said.

Students are not required to quarantine or test negatively prior to beginning the school year, which starts on Aug. 24.

If students are exposed or experience COVID-19 symptoms, they are encouraged to reach out to Student Health Services Department and Housing and Residential Life. Members of Housing and Residential Life are prepared to "execute isolation housing plans for these individuals," the statement said.

