St. Louis restaurant to close after 40-plus years in business

ST. LOUIS — A family-owned restaurant that has operated in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood for over 40 years plans to close its doors.

Owners of the Original Crusoe's restaurant, at 3152 Osceola St., plan to shutter the restaurant after 44 years following "a rough summer," according to a post on Facebook.

"We have had a rough summer with the power going out twice and losing a lot of food. Plus, our hoods not working for over a week with many attempts to fix it and then finding out it was a fix on Ameren’s end. It saddens us beyond words and we are so thankful for the support we have had over the years," the post states.

The restaurant will be open "for the next couple weeks or so, until we go through our inventory," the post states. "We may continue to keep the bar open depending if we can make it work."

