'An exceptional opportunity': As St. Louis seeks to grow its geospatial sector, the industry's biggest conference comes to town

The 2021 GEOINT Symposium, the key conference for the geospatial intelligence industry, is taking place this week in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Civic leaders in recent years have sought to position St. Louis as a global leader in the geospatial technology sector. The region will get a chance to own the spotlight this week.

The 2021 GEOINT Symposium, the key conference for the geospatial intelligence industry, is taking place this week in St. Louis. GEOINT, staged by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), begins Tuesday and runs until Friday.

Being held downtown at the America’s Center Convention Complex, GEOINT is expected to draw more than 2,200 attendees.

As the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) builds its new $1.7 billion western headquarters in north St. Louis, regional leaders have been vocal about turning St. Louis into a top market for the geospatial industry. GeoFutures, an initiative of Greater St. Louis Inc., formed in October 2019 to boost the region’s geospatial sector and in June 2020 released a report aimed at providing a blueprint on how St. Louis can advance that mission. Earlier this year, organizers behind the effort said they’ve already made significant strides on growing geotech entrepreneurship, expanding workforce development training and helping develop the area around the new NGA campus.

Jason Hall, CEO of economic development group Greater St. Louis Inc., said this week’s GEOINT conference provides an opportunity to showcase that momentum.

“We know from the St. Louis 2030 jobs plan there are certain industries that we have to win and we have to be excellent in if we are going to grow this community and become inclusive. Geospatial is squarely one of them. To be able to capitalize and sell our region by bringing everyone here to see it themselves is truly an exceptional opportunity,” he said.

One of the conference’s programming “hubs” is being sponsored by Greater St. Louis and will focus on St. Louis’ geospatial sector. It will include panel events, startup showcases and networking happy hours. Hall said the St. Louis hub aims to highlight the competitive advantage he believes St. Louis offers to geospatial companies, researchers and investors.