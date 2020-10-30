St. Louis completes sale of bonds for convention center addition, project can move forward

The next move would be for the city's Board of Public Service to sign contracts with service providers, such as the project manager

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has sold its bonds for the convention center expansion downtown, an official said Thursday, a move that allows the massive project to move forward.

Comptroller Darlene Green said in a statement that the expansion "means St. Louis will continue being competitive on a national level — drawing world-class conventions to the region and being an economic and employment driver for our region; assuring dependable jobs for working families for years to come."

Green said the bonds generated three-and-a-half-times oversubscription in orders from interested investors, and that the sale allowed the city to net "additional proceeds for the expansion projects."

Kitty Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis, which operates America's Center, said Oct. 7 that the next move would be for the city's Board of Public Service to sign contracts with service providers, such as the project manager.