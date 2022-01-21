St. Louis senior health care firm raises $100M, plans to hire 500 locally in next 3 years

"It takes significant effort and resources to pursue such a big vision. EmpowerMe’s unique model has been embraced by both patients and providers."

ST. LOUIS — EmpowerMe Wellness, a St. Louis-based provider of senior health services, said Friday it plans to add at least 500 employees to its local headcount in the next three years after having closed on more than $100 million in fresh financing.

The lead investor in EmpowerMe Wellness is St. Louis-based holding company Hermann Cos., owned by the Hermann family. Hermann Cos. has made multiple investments in EmpowerMe Wellness in the past year, the companies said in a news release. Another key investor in EmpowerMe Wellness is prominent St. Louis entrepreneur Jim McKelvey, who is founder of data startup Invisibly and co-founder of financial services company Block (NYSE: SQ).

“We are grateful for the confidence that Hermann Companies and Jim McKelvey have in our company,” said Josh Stevens, CEO of EmpowerMe Wellness. “We have a massive opportunity to help patients and senior living communities thrive in the value-based and outcome-driven shift currently underway within healthcare. It takes significant effort and resources to pursue such a big vision. EmpowerMe’s unique model has been embraced by both patients and providers."

Founded in 2017, EmpowerMe Wellness describes itself as a "tech-enabled, multi-service healthcare provider" for senior living communities. It provides therapy, diagnostic, pharmacy and primary care services for senior living facilities. With its fresh funding, EmpowerMe Wellness said it plans to add hundreds of employees as it aims to provide new services for seniors and expand its footprint to additional facilities.

Since its launch, EmpowerMe Wellness has experienced rapid growth. The company saiid its revenue has climbed 300% since 2020, with its medical services used by more than 375 senior living communities in 20 states. The company currently has more than 1,000 employees, and says it added more than 200 jobs last year in Missouri. It said it plans to add 500 jobs at its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, 1335 Strassner Drive in Brentwood, in the next three years. As it expands its team, EmpowerMe Wellness said it is currently on the hunt to hire therapists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, phlebotomists and laboratory scientists for roles in St. Louis and beyond the region.