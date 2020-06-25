St. Louis staffing firm acquires local competitor, expands market

With the deal, Advanced Resources will now offer technology, engineering, professional and commercial-light industrial staffing to clients

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis staffing firm has acquired a local competitor to add industry markets and grow in the region.

Advanced Resources Group Inc. acquired St. Louis Staffing, according to a release Wednesday. With the deal, Advanced Resources will now offer technology, engineering, professional and commercial-light industrial staffing to clients. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Keith Jacob, St. Louis Staffing’s former president and CEO, will join Advanced Resources as vice president of its commercial staffing division. All St. Louis Staffing employees are expected to join the Advance Resources workforce, the release said.

“We are in a challenging environment right now and while companies determine their staffing needs moving forward, we believe they will consider using staffing companies like Advanced Resources for maximum flexibility,” said Sonya Gotto, CEO of Advanced Resources. “We are thrilled to now be able to offer additional services to our clients nationwide, and have the knowledge, expertise and experience of St. Louis Staffing as part of our team."

With more markets served, a consolidation of shared services and a deeper candidate pool, Advanced Resources is projecting a year of growth. In addition, it will look for more acquisition opportunities locally and nationally, officials said. The company, a woman-owned business enterprise, was founded in 2002.

“We have seen a lot of consolidation in our industry over the last few years, and part of that represents market conditions and the need to scale the business,” Jacob said. “Our team is excited to continue to provide outstanding staffing services to our former St. Louis Staffing clients and equally excited to offer those same clients the wide range of services that Advanced Resources has available. Plus, we can now help Advanced Resources grow its national footprint in the commercial staffing space.”