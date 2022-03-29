St. Louis startup to appear on 'Shark Tank'

No Limbits, which makes clothes for people with disabilities, will be featured in a pre-taped episode set to air at 7 p.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS — A clothing startup that won funding in 2021 from local nonprofit Arch Grants will appear on ABC’s TV show “Shark Tank."

No Limbits, which makes clothes for people with disabilities, will be featured in a pre-taped episode set to air at 7 p.m. Friday. "Shark Tank," which is in its 13th season, is a reality TV show that involves entrepreneurs pitching their companies to high-profile investors in hopes of making a deal.

No Limbits will be the second local startup — joining phone accessory company Flipstik — to appear on “Shark Tank" within the past two years. However, its appearance on the show comes as No Limbits’ founder Erica Cole plans to relocate her startup out of St. Louis.

The clothing items sold by No Limbits are designed for amputees, wheelchair users and those who have limited dexterity and sensory sensitivities. Cole created No Limbits out of personal need after she lost her leg in a car accident in 2018. In an interview earlier this year with St. Louis Inno, Cole said she began adapting her own clothes to make them fit better with her prosthetic leg and soon began to make similar clothing alterations for other amputees. She started the company while a student at the University of Iowa.

The initial product launched by No Limbits are pants for amputees. The pants, which include a zipper that can be used to access a prosthetic, retail on the startup’s website for $70. It also has unveiled a product line for those with sensory sensitivities, including sensory processing disorder, ADHD and autism. The company's sensory-focused clothing items include a “proprietary, patent pending, fabric” specifically meant for those with sensory sensitivities, according to its website.