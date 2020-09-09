Still working from home? This St. Louis suburb has the largest apartments in the region, per report.

If you’re looking for an expanded space for a home office in the St. Louis region, a new report might be able to help

ST. LOUIS — For many employees, working from home will likely continue for the next few months. And if you’re looking for an expanded space for a home office in the St. Louis region, a new report might be able to help.

According to California-based RentCafe, Edwardsville has the most spacious apartments in the metro area with an average size of 1,119 square feet. That’s larger than the city of St. Louis average of 845 square feet.

Additionally, Edwardsville ranked 11th in the nation, in the report, when compared with 30 of the largest metros in the country for the largest apartments. Johns Creek, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, was No. 1 on the list with an average apartment size of 1,225 square feet, according to RentCafe.

Kirkwood (1,035 square feet), Ballwin (1,001 square feet), O’Fallon, Illinois (989 square feet), and Chesterfield (979 square feet) rounded out the top suburbs in the St. Louis market.

RentCafe based its finding on buildings with 50 or more units and excluded cities where the stock of rental apartments is below 500 units and three properties.

