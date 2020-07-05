St. Louis telehealth startup launches nationwide pediatric division

The expansion follows a recent $6 million Series A funding round closed by SteadyMD

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based telehealth startup SteadyMD said Wednesday it has partnered with discount drug company GoodRx to launch a nationwide pediatric practice.

Through the partnership with California-based GoodRx, SteadyMD will launch a telehealth service available in every U.S. state while families will have access to discounted prescriptions through GoodRx.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Guy Friedman and Chief Operating Officer Yarone Goren, SteadyMD is a member-based health care provider that has developed a telehealth platform that allows patients to interact with doctors through text, phone and video chats. The company is headquartered in St. Louis and also has operations in Los Angeles.

Friedman said families have always been able to join SteadyMD, but that the platform’s capabilities and services for those under 18 had been limited.

“What we’ve done now is expanded the full-service offering to all ages above 2 years old in terms of prescriptions, labs, referral — a full-on pediatric experience. (It’s a) much higher service level than we’ve had in the past,” he said.

In addition to pediatrics, SteadyMD’s doctors provide primary care and functional medicine. SteadyMD’s technology includes a so-called “matching engine," which aims to evaluate patients and match them with the doctor best suited to serve them.

