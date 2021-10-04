St. Louis has sixth-highest transportation costs in the U.S.

The nation’s average spending on transportation is 16.8% of total household spending

ST. LOUIS — Due to COVID-19’s effect on gas prices and supply issues for automotive manufacturers, transportation costs have risen across the U.S.

That’s evident in the St. Louis metro area, which has the sixth-highest transportation costs in the country, at 17.2% of total annual household spending, according to a report from car buying service CoPilot. The nation’s average spending on transportation is 16.8% of total household spending.

What’s more, St. Louis households spend $11,123 annually on transportation, also higher than the U.S. average of $10,507.

Generally, transportation spending was higher in the western and southern parts of the U.S.