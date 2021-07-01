U.S. Bank branch closures are well underway in St. Louis area, with 27 so far

In October, the bank said it had closed about 10% of its branches, with plans to close an additional 15% by early 2021

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Bank's promised branch closings have begun in earnest in the St. Louis area, with a total of 27 since last fall.

Nine branches, including seven inside Schnucks grocery stores, closed Jan. 2, a U.S.Bank spokesman said in an email to the Business Journal.

They include two full-service branches at 6201 W. Main St. in West Belleville and 501 Belt Line Road in Collinsville. The branch closures as of Jan. 2 are in Schnucks stores in Brentwood, Bridgeton, Loughborough, Richmond Center, Richardson Road, Overland and Waterloo.

Those previously closed totaled 18: the downtown St. Louis branch on 8th Street, the University of Missouri - St. Louis, and 16 Schnucks stores: Eureka, Butler Hill, Mid Rivers, Mason, Chesterfield, Lindenwood, Cottleville, Cross Keys, Swansea, Telegraph, Des Peres, Dillon, Dorsett, Edwardsville, Zumbehl and Woods Mill.

U.S. Bank said in the emailed statement: "These closures are part of previously discussed work that kicked off in early 2019 to optimize our branch delivery networks in response to changing customer preferences and behaviors. Although we are closing some branches, we are continuing to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities."

In October, the bank said it had closed about 10% of its branches, with plans to close an additional 15% by early 2021. The latest round of closures is part of 15% planned in 2021.

U.S. Bank, with about 2,500 active branches nationwide, has been closing branches more rapidly than any other bank.