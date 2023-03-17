St. Louis paying company $10K to take ideas for Rams settlement money

The city of St. Louis is paying a Belgium company nearly $10,000 to host an online platform that's taking ideas on how to use $250 million in Rams settlement cash.

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is paying a Belgium company nearly $10,000 to host an online platform that's taking ideas on how to use $250 million in Rams settlement cash allocated to the government.

Brussels-based CitizenLab is being paid $9,800 on a one-year contract, which is coming from the Board of Aldermen's budget, according to Yusuf Daneshyar, secretary of communications and public engagement for Aldermanic President Megan Green.

Green last week announced the online survey, saying it would be available through Oct. 13. She said Tuesday that a public engagement process could take a year, with aldermen possibly filing spending bills for the Rams money next summer.

She said that she's working collaboratively with Mayor Tishaura Jones on public engagement around the Rams money, but that Jones would have public participation events of her own on the topic.

