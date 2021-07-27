Here's which St. Louis venues were awarded Shuttered Venue Operator Grants (database)

ST. LOUIS — The Small Business Administration has disclosed the more than 9,844 small business owners who have so far been awarded grants through the agency’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
The data contains the names, addresses, award amounts and types of small businesses that were awarded the grant. The data is as of July 26, 2021, according to the updated date on the SBA website, and contains $7.572 billion in awarded grants nationally.
There were 58 organizations in the St. Louis region that received $55.6 million in grants through this program. The average grant value for the 58 firms was $958,970, and 12 organizations were awarded more than $1 million. These 12 organizations, along with their grant awards, are listed below:
- Zoological Society of St. Louis (Saint Louis Zoo) - $10,000,000
- Fox Associates LLC (The Fabulous Fox Theater) - $10,000,000
- The Municipal Theatre Association of St. Louis (The Muny) - $4,584,722
- The Pageant LLC - $4,213,092
- Opera House Operator LLC (Stifel Theatre) - $3,676,086
- St. Charles County (St. Charles Family Arena) - $2,904,499
- Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra - $2,368,102
- Dahm & Schell Inc. - $1,446,651
- The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis - $1,309,616
- Steve Litman Presents LLC - $1,296,559
- Delmar Hall LLC - $1,166,585
- Stages St. Louis - $1,127,578
The information sheds new light on the approximately $16 billion program, which continues to accept new applications. The agency has seen 15,429 applications submitted since the program opened, with 9,844 grants awarded and an average grant size of $769,00. The agency has disbursed about $6.3 billion to awardees so far, according to SBA data as of July 26.
