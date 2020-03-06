St. Louis wealth firm grows assets 60% in 5 years, makes more hires

"We are fortunate that our firm is well capitalized and carries no short- or long-term debt"

ST. LOUIS — Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. has hired five financial advisers with $369 million in assets, the latest in a series of moves that have grown the firm's assets under management by almost 60% over the past five years to more than $25 billion.

Four of the hires were in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and one was in in Boynton Beach, Florida.

In addition, the Clayton-based firm expanded its investment banking presence, adding an office in Chicago earlier this year. It also recently hired David Frank as co-head of the division, sharing the lead with Shelby Schagrin to build its capital-raising financial advisory practice.

In 2019, the firm launched a registered investment adviser division, Edwards Wealth Management, a custodian-agnostic corporate RIA firm that provides a back-office platform allowing independently owned advisory firms to operate their business.

“We are fortunate that our firm is well capitalized and carries no short- or long-term debt,” said Tad Edwards, chairman and CEO. “That helps put us in a position to support our growing network of financial advisers.”

Benjamin F. Edwards opened its first branch in 2009 and currently has 73 branch offices in 27 states, with more than 600 employees.