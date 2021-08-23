Rock Hill wing restaurant closes

The owner said said he did not announce a closure previously because "we would have had to shut down Manchester Rd and had lines down the street."

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Rock Hill wing restaurant that's operated for 10 years is closing, its owner and chef said.

Bobby Tessler said in a social media post that St. Louis Wing Co., located at 9816 Manchester Road, was closing because of "the current climate of the staffing shortage and economic rollercoasters."

He wrote, though, that business has been "better than ever."

"I'm moving on with my life away from Wing Co.," Tessler said.

It could be acquired and operated by someone else, he said, adding that inquiries should be directed to bobby@stlwingco.com.

A company tied to Verena Saunders owns the Wing Co. property, St. Louis County and state records show. The shopping center totals 16,800 square feet, and includes other tenants.

Tessler said he did not announce a closure previously because "we would have had to shut down Manchester Rd and had lines down the street."

"Service and quality would have been insane," he said.

"I can walk away knowing I built a brand that will have life lasting effects on people," Tessler added. "I can walk away a champion with my head held high."