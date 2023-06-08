x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

St. Louisan named among Hollywood's most powerful people in kids' entertainment

The founder and CEO of Lion Forge Animation on Thursday was named by the Hollywood Reporter newspaper as one of the "75 Most Powerful People in Kids' Entertainment."
Credit: SLBJ
David Streward II, co-founder and CEO of Lion Forge Entertainment. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat.

ST. LOUIS — Just four years after launching his St. Louis-based animation studio, David Steward II now holds ranking among the Hollywood elite.

The founder and CEO of Lion Forge Animation on Thursday was named by the Hollywood Reporter newspaper as one of the "75 Most Powerful People in Kids' Entertainment."

Steward II, the son of World Wide Technology Chairman and Co-founder David Steward, launched Lion Forge Animation in May 2019, as an expansion of his Lion Forge comic book publishing imprint, with both built to create content produced by and featuring diverse stories.

Within a few months of launching Lion Forge Animation, the studio signed on as co-producer of the animated short film "Hair Love," a story of a Black father's strugglers to do his daughter's hair for the first time, which went on to win an Oscar in February 2020.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out