St. Louisan named among Hollywood's most powerful people in kids' entertainment

ST. LOUIS — Just four years after launching his St. Louis-based animation studio, David Steward II now holds ranking among the Hollywood elite.

The founder and CEO of Lion Forge Animation on Thursday was named by the Hollywood Reporter newspaper as one of the "75 Most Powerful People in Kids' Entertainment."

Steward II, the son of World Wide Technology Chairman and Co-founder David Steward, launched Lion Forge Animation in May 2019, as an expansion of his Lion Forge comic book publishing imprint, with both built to create content produced by and featuring diverse stories.