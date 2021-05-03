Are St. Louisans as generous as we think? Here's what the stats show.

St. Louis County is the most generous county in Missouri, according to a SmartAsset index

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is often credited with uncommon philanthropic generosity. But what do the statistics show?

It appears to be a pretty accurate claim, according to an analysis by financial technology company SmartAsset.

St. Louis County is the most generous county in Missouri, according to a SmartAsset index that looks at contributions as a percentage of income and the proportion of taxpayers that made a charitable contribution of any amount in any given county.

Annual charitable contributions by St. Louis County residents last year totaled 2.62%, the second highest rate in the sate, after Stoddard County in southeast Missouri, at 3.11%.

In addition, 12.16% of the county's residents itemize charitable contributions, the highest figure in the state. That compares with an average of 1.59% as a percentage of income and 6.54% itemizing in the state as a whole and 1.69% and 9.86% nationwide. The analysis was based on Internal Revenue Service data.

Also in the St. Louis area, St. Charles County ranks third in Missouri based on the SmartAsset index, with 1.14% charitable contributions as a percentage of income and 10.13% itemizing. St. Louis city ranks eight in the state, with 1.74% as a percentage of income and 5.99% itemizing.

Other Missouri counties in the top 10, in rank order were: Platte, Stoddard, Boone, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Clay and Christian.

