St. Luke's Hospital names new president and CEO

"Shane brings great experience and leadership skills, a strong belief in and commitment to our independent network of healthcare services"

ST. LOUIS — A health care administrator and consultant with over 25 years' experience will join St. Luke’s Hospital next month as its new CEO.

St. Luke's on Thursday named Shane Cerone as the health care network’s president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. He most recently founded and was CEO of Health Market Solutions, a health care consulting practice serving hospitals, health systems and medical groups. Cerone previously was president of Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, in Southeast Michigan, a 1,100-bed teaching hospital and level one trauma center.

Cerone succeeds Gary Olson, who has served as interim president and CEO at St. Luke's since April. Olson came out of retirement to take the interim post after former CEO Christine Candio resigned, planning to move to the East Coast to be closer to family. Olson had preceded Candio as president and CEO of St. Luke’s, retiring in early 2015 after having served in the top post since 1999.

Cerone was chosen after an "extensive" national search and comprehensive review process, according to Dan Stegmann, board chair of St. Luke’s Hospital. "Shane brings great experience and leadership skills, a strong belief in and commitment to our independent network of healthcare services and a track record of excellence," Stegmann said in a statement.

“The organization’s reputation for delivering exceptional healthcare, its history of community service and its desire to further build upon a rich tradition of excellence make this a unique opportunity," Cerone said of St. Luke's in a statement. "I look forward to serving with the board, executive leaders, physicians, nurses, other caregivers, staff and volunteers as we work to make a difference in people’s lives.”