ST. LOUIS — If the past is any indication, a victory in the Stanley Cup Final would likely boost the St. Louis Blues' franchise value. The past 10 Stanley Cup champions all saw immediate hikes in their estimated value, according to data from Forbes.

The Washington Capitals, who won the Stanley Cup in 2018, saw their estimated franchise value climb from $625 million in 2017 to $725 million this past year. The Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017, and the team’s estimated franchise value rose from $560 million in 2015 to $650 million in 2018.

The runners-up in the past two Stanley Cup finals also saw significant growth in franchise value following their playoff runs.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights, the expansion team that made the final in its first NHL season, saw its estimated franchise value increase 15%, from $500 million in 2017 to $575 million in 2018, according to Forbes. The Nashville Predators, who lost to Pittsburgh in 2017, had its estimated franchise value balloon from $270 million in 2016 to $380 million in 2017.

