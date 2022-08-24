Starbucks could replace shuttered restaurant in Maryland Heights

The new Starbucks takeout coffee shop would have a drive-thru that could stack 30 cars, according to plans filed with the city.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Starbucks would be built at the site of a closed Maryland Heights restaurant in a plan currently under consideration.

An entity called McKelvey LLC is asking to demolish the existing Taco Bell fast-food restaurant at 2024 McKelvey Road. It would be replaced by a new Starbucks takeout coffee shop with a drive-thru that could stack 30 cars, according to plans filed with the city. The site is off Dorsett Road near the Dorsett Village shopping center, near Walgreens, Mod Pizza, Dairy Queen, Jimmy Johns and a vacant Steak n' Shake.

If approved, the new location would be the third Starbucks to open in Maryland Heights, after existing locations in Westport Plaza and on Page Service Drive. The Seattle-based coffee shop chain has at least 33 locations operating in the St. Louis region, according to its website.

Some new Starbucks locations have been built without indoor seating, a response to changes in consumer behavior that came during the pandemic.

The Maryland Heights location also would have no indoor seating, but could have outdoor seating, according to the plan.

The building itself would measure 1,690 square feet, surrounded by extra drive-thru lanes. It would be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A Starbucks with a similar small design and no indoor cafe is nearing construction in Oakville, also in St. Louis County. The coffee shop estimates that among its locations with similar designs, 77% of customers use the drive-thru and 23% walk up or order through mobile pickup orders, according to information CBB used to generate traffic estimates for the Maryland Heights location.

