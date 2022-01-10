Starbucks employees at another St. Louis-area location to file for union vote

Some of the Starbucks employees' demands include increasing the minimum wage to $20, raising pay for baristas on short-staffed shifts and 20% raises for workers.

Example video title will go here for this video

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — Employees at the Starbucks location at Highway 141 and Interstate 44 in Valley Park announced Friday they are joining the growing list of the coffee chain's locations to file for a union election.

Note: The video above first aired April 6.

This store, at 922 S. Meramec Station Road, will be the sixth in the St. Louis area where employees have filed for a vote on union representation. Employees at the Starbucks at 1500 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Ladue were the first in the area to file at the beginning of April.

The local workers' desire to form a union follows a wave across Starbucks locations nationwide where employees have filed for union elections.

The Starbucks unionization push began last year, when two locations in Buffalo, New York, filed for representation. Since then, workers at more than 150 company-owned Starbucks locations have followed suit, according to CNBC. The Buffalo locations have since become unionized.

The Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United (CMRJB), a labor union and affiliate of Washington, D.C.-based Service Employees International Union (SEIU), is organizing the employees who work at St. Louis-area Starbucks.

Workers United represents more than 86,000 workers in the apparel, textile, industrial laundry, food service, manufacturing, warehouse distribution and nonprofit industries in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Workers United represents all the Starbucks locations nationally seeking unionization, with CMRJB representing the St. Louis-area locations.

The Starbucks employees' demands include increasing the minimum wage to $20, 20% raises for workers, setting up debit-card tipping options, raising pay for baristas on short-staffed shifts, annual cost-of-living raises and improved health care benefits, among others, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Pete DeMay, organizing director of CMRJB, told the St. Louis Business Journal in late March that it usually takes a few weeks before an election will be scheduled, and in other markets, it has taken months.