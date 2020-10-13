Startup scores office in $70M Downtown West project

Native Pet develops and sells organic, limited-ingredient supplements and treats for pets

ST. LOUIS — Up-and-coming pet nutrition startup Native Pet has moved into a new office at the newly redeveloped Martin Building in Downtown West.

The company, led by CEO Dan Schaefer and COO Pat Barron, signed a three-year lease for 1,772 square feet of space and moved its four full-time employees to the new space at 2315 Locust St. in August, Barron said. Native Pet develops and sells organic, limited-ingredient supplements and treats for pets.

Native Pet was previously located two blocks east on Locust Street and had maintained an office at the Cortex tech district. Native Pet combined its two former spaces into the new office at the Martin Building.

"We're intentional about where we're located. We want to be part of the businesses moving into the city of St. Louis ... and think others should follow suit," Barron said. "We're passionate about being in this area of St. Louis."

Jassen Johnson of Renaissance Development Associates redeveloped The Martin for $8 million in 2019, transforming the formerly named Mendenhall Building into a high-tech home for anchor tenant SCORCH marketing agency and other companies.