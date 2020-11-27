State Farm to lay off 111 in Earth City

The company said the layoffs will take place Jan. 31

ST. LOUIS — Insurance firm State Farm said it will lay off 111 employees in Earth City as it closes an office.

The company said the layoffs will take place Jan. 31 at 111 Corporate Office Drive in Earth City and include a variety of banking positions, such as customer service representatives, bank operations representatives, consumer loan credit analysts and others.

The layoffs were disclosed in a WARN notice to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development Nov. 19.

“This reduction in force/movement of the positions is expected to be permanent. The entire facility will be closed as a result of this action. No bumping rights exist for employees,” State Farm officials said in the letter.

