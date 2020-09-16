Stifel expands health care investment banking group with key hires

The firm hired Kojo Appenteng, Chip Bierbaum and Patrick Krause to serve as managing directors in the group

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has hired three managing directors to bolster the company’s health care investment banking group.

Appenteng and Bierbaum will be based in New York while Krause will be based in San Francisco.

Appenteng has 20 years of experience in investment banking. He was most recently a managing director at Edgemont Capital Partners, where he led its health care services and IT practice. Prior to that, Appenteng led the health care investment banking practice at Credit Suisse.

Bierbaum has 17 years of investment banking and institutional investing experience. Previously, he worked at Edgemont Capital Partners where he was a managing director leading the company’s pharmaceutical supply chain business. Before Edgemont, Bierbaum was a partner at South Main Equity, a strategic advisory boutique focused on post-commercial pharma services, distribution, pharmacy services and benefit management.

And lastly, Krause has 15 years of experience in investment banking and health care consulting. He previously led the healthcare services practice at MHT Partners, where he focused on specialty physician groups, behavioral health care companies and other patient care services providers. In addition, Krause previously held roles with Novartis’ Molecular Diagnostics group and Deloitte.

