ST. LOUIS — California storage giant Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is planning two St. Louis-area developments worth more than $12 million.
The first is a 107,000-square-foot storage facility at 1150 S. Third St. in the Kosciusko neighborhood south of downtown. That's worth $6.4 million, according to a building permit issued by the city of St. Louis. Public Storage currently has a facility next door, at 1250 S. Third.
Stephanie Eichmeyer, a spokeswoman for the builder, Chesterfield-based Brinkmann Constructors, said that job began in January and could wrap by the fall.
A second project, she said, started in February. It's about the same size, represents a $5.7 million investment and is located at 16230 Truman Road in Ellisville, Eichmeyer said. That expansion — Public Storage already has a facility at the site — could be completed around the same time.
Click here for the full story.
More from the Business Journal
- How Missouri's cost of living compares to other US states
- These St. Louis Schnucks pharmacies will close after CVS deal, union says
- Armored cars and a watchful eye: How this St. Louis bank is wading into the marijuana market
- FedEx to close area facility, impacting 125 workers
- Where St. Louis ranks among hottest metros for jobs