ST. LOUIS — California storage giant Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is planning two St. Louis-area developments worth more than $12 million.

The first is a 107,000-square-foot storage facility at 1150 S. Third St. in the Kosciusko neighborhood south of downtown. That's worth $6.4 million, according to a building permit issued by the city of St. Louis. Public Storage currently has a facility next door, at 1250 S. Third.

Stephanie Eichmeyer, a spokeswoman for the builder, Chesterfield-based Brinkmann Constructors, said that job began in January and could wrap by the fall.

A second project, she said, started in February. It's about the same size, represents a $5.7 million investment and is located at 16230 Truman Road in Ellisville, Eichmeyer said. That expansion — Public Storage already has a facility at the site — could be completed around the same time.

Click here for the full story.

More from the Business Journal