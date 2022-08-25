Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants

Sanctioned Sneaker Collective and Milan Laser Hair Removal have opened up in the St. Charles area.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider.

Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.

Sanctioned Sneaker offers a rotating stock of more than 1,000 sneakers, including rare and exclusive footwear such as Nike Air Jordans and Adidas Yeezys. “We saw connectivity happening at Streets of St. Charles and jumped at the opportunity to find a home in a location that shared our same ideals and mission,” Ewing said in a Wednesday press release.

The second new tenant, Milan Laser Hair Removal, opened June 30 at 1450 Beale Street #135 in the Streets of St. Charles.