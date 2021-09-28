StretchLab, an 'assisted stretching' studio, opens first St. Louis-area location

StretchLab offers personalized stretching routines for all ages and fitness levels

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A St. Louis-based franchisee on Tuesday opened the first Missouri location of StretchLab, an "assisted stretching" studio, in Town and Country.

The studio, at 161 Lamp and Lantern Village, is owned by franchisees Laurel and Alan Burke of Creve Coeur through their BLAS Family Enterprises Inc. Fred Ford is the location's general manager. An entity affiliated with Maryland Heights-based Otis & Clark Properties owns the Lamp & Lantern Village Shopping Center property where the studio is located, according to St. Louis County records.

StretchLab is an Irvine, California-based franchisor that offers personalized stretching routines for all ages and fitness levels, based on plans customized by franchise employees trained as proprietary "Flexologists." Clients are led through a warm-up and sequence of stretches targeting major muscle groups. The chain offers individual monthly memberships for four or eight visits per month as well as shared family plans.

The Town and Country studio offers a TRX MAPS (mobility, activation, posture and symmetry) machine that identifies movement inefficiencies across those categories. Using 3D technology, the machine performs a total body movement scan while clients perform three body-weight squats, producing a "MAPS score" in under 30 seconds, officials said. StretchLab’s employees use the assessment to create a customized stretch plan.

“StretchLab is a place that we can promote wellness while helping people live healthier lives,” Laurel Burke said in a statement. “Assisted stretching is an emerging concept here in St. Louis and we believe in it for long term health and performance. People in every stage of life from student athlete to weekend warrior to greying with grace can benefit."