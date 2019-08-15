ST. LOUIS — Missouri's average student loan debt per borrower increased from $26,834 in 2017 to $29,223 in 2018, according to an annual report by LendEDU. Nationally, student loan debt is $1.52 trillion, the report said.

The New Jersey based financial services website analyzed student loan debt figures from nearly 1,000 four-year private and public higher education institutions nationwide.

Of the 21 Missouri undergraduate private and public schools analyzed, one university in the St. Louis region was found to have the highest student loan debt in the state.

Overall, Missouri ranked No. 28 for its $29,223 in student loan debt in 2018, with 58% of its students graduating with debt. Illinois ranks 31st with average student loan debt of $29,692 and 65% of its students leaving college with debt.

The LendEDU report's state rankings were based on average student loan debt, but the report also analyzed factors including average debt per borrower, percent of graduates with debt, private versus public debt and percent change in debt from 2017. The company took data from the annual financial aid survey by Peterson's, a Colorado-based educational services company.

Peterson's data is gathered through a voluntary survey, so some universities that may have been included in the study before did not participate this time, officials said. Those universities include:

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

University of Missouri — Columbia

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Webster University

Connecticut had the most student loan debt, with an average of $38,776 in debt per borrower and 57% of its graduates leaving undergraduate school with debt.