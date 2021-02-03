Longtime bookseller moves to bigger digs in The Loop

The independent bookstore is moving two doors down to a space nearly triple the size of its original home at 6271 Delmar Blvd., which previously housed Plowsharing Crafts. The new 2,800-square-foot storefront will feature more space for safe, in-store browsing; more bookshelves for expanded inventory; and a much-improved event space, according to a release. Plowsharing Crafts, a gift shop, closed its doors in July 2020, according to a Facebook post.

“We have been very fortunate to act as the neighborhood bookstore for people from across the area and after 20 years in the same location, our 21st seems like a pretty good year to spread our wings,” owner Kelly von Plonski said in a release. “Our customers have supported us more than ever during an uncertain business year and we are so thankful. This move will help us provide them with a more enjoyable shopping experience and a wider in-store selection to choose from, all with the same welcoming crew and cozy atmosphere.”