Sugarfire to begin operations at new Iowa site

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sugarfire Smoke House said it will begin offering the brand's first drive-thru service Wednesday at its new location in Iowa.

The location, at 2350 Edgewood Road SW in Cedar Rapids, will begin drive-thru only service Wednesday, and will begin offering curbside pickup starting Saturday. Delivery, catering and dine-in service will be added later, officials said.

The new Sugarfire location is in a stand-alone building that formerly held an F&M Bank location.

The new location's menu will include Sugarfire’s brisket, pulled pork, ribs, signature sandwiches and sides. Sugarfire Cedar Rapids will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., or until sold out.

Sugarfire co-founders Mike Johnson and Charlie Downs said in March they would partner with husband-and-wife team J.D. and Johanna Powers; J.D. Powers' brother, Henry; and Mark and Diane Niebuhr of Cedar Rapids to open the new restaurant there.

Angela Guzman is the new site's general manager, with pitmaster Shawn Lewis in the kitchen, and both spent the last two weeks in St. Louis training and collaborating with the Sugarfire staff.

Sugarfire Smoke House, which opened its St. Louis flagship in 2012, has since expanded across five states, with plans to open in Dallas and Florida later this year.

