Sweetie Pie's could be making return to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Sweetie Pie’s 2nd Act — what looks to be a resurrection of the restaurant business that was featured for nine years in the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's” — is being proposed for a Kingsway East development in St. Louis.

A prospective developer plans to invest approximately $3.9 million to renovate a commercial building at 4949 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, according to documents posted for a city board meeting scheduled to be held Tuesday.

The proposed restaurant would employ about 25 workers and plans for the space include an approximately 160-seat dining area, as well as two event spaces, the documents state.

It is unclear if the Montgomery family is behind the proposed Sweetie Pie’s 2nd Act.

Sweetie Pie’s at the Mangrove in The Grove neighborhood shuttered in July 2016, and the company’s original location at 981 W Florissant Ave. in Dellwood also previously closed.

