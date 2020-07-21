Why this swim school is expanding during COVID-19

"The nice thing about an aquatic environment is that you are literally in the water the entire time. You're bathing in disinfecting water for 30 minutes"

BALLWIN, Mo. — A Minnesota-based swim school is expanding its St. Louis presence with a new location in Ballwin while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the closure of 19 of its schools across the Midwest this spring.

Foss Swim School will open its second St. Louis area location at 14880 Manchester Road in October. The swim school already operates a location in O'Fallon at 1680 Highway K. In addition, Foss acquired two Little Fishes Swim School locations, in Brentwood and Chesterfield, in fall 2018.

Co-owner Susan Foss didn't provide a cost for the Ballwin location but said a typical build out of a swim school costs about $2.3 million. The family business will employ at least 20 people when the new location first opens, which might increase to about 30 later, Foss said.

Foss closed all 19 of its schools in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Missouri in March. The company had to furlough over 700 employees at the time — most of which returned to work once the swim schools reopened this summer.

"The nice thing about an aquatic environment is that you are literally in the water the entire time," Foss said. "You're bathing in disinfecting water for 30 minutes."

Foss said the swim schools have instituted strict safety guidelines since reopening this summer, including social distancing and wearing masks. She said employees and those visiting the swim schools are required to wear face masks — except for when they are in the water. In addition, Foss does temperature and wellness checks on all staff members before they enter the building.

