Symphony expansion, new Ronald McDonald House to get $13M in tax credits

ST. LOUIS — A board that governs the city of St. Louis' economic development agency on Thursday approved two local projects for $13 million in federal tax credits.

The St. Louis Symphony’s $129 million expansion of Powell Hall, its headquarters at 718 N. Grand Blvd. in Grand Center, will receive up to $7 million in New Markets Tax Credits for its Education and Learning Center project, according to the resolution approved by the St. Louis Development Corp. board of directors. The two-year project is scheduled to start by this fall and is targeted for completion by 2025.

The tax credits were granted to the Symphony’s planned 3,660-square-foot learning center that will be attached to the larger concert hall and will specialize in educational outreach to low-income residents, especially students of Saint Louis Public Schools, according to SLDC documents.