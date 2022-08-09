Taco shop moves forward with new Kirkwood location

Taco Buddha said it has closed on the property for its new, second location, now slated to open early next year.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Taco Buddha, the University City spot known for its selection of tacos and margaritas, said it has closed on the property for its new, second location, now slated to open early next year.

The restaurant had announced in April that it planned to add a second location in Kirkwood, at 11111 Manchester Road in a former Hardee's. But it would require significant construction before being ready for service, owner Kurt Eller told the Business Journal at the time. The purchase's closing, from seller Stephen F. Bahn Commercial Real Estate of South County, had been set for early June with the restaurant slated to open as early as October.

Now, Taco Buddha announced that it officially closed on the Kirkwood property Monday, with construction to begin Tuesday. Officials estimate six to seven months of build-out, with the restaurant's opening expected in early 2023.

Eller said in April he is self-funding the bulk of construction costs, for which he was still getting bids at the time, but also using a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration via Midwest Regional Bank.

Taco Buddha opened its first location, at 7405 Pershing Ave. in University City in 2017, with the restaurant damaged in a fire in 2019.

