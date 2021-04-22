Mexican restaurant to open new location inside Tropical Liqueurs

The menu will feature homemade tortillas for chicken, beef and vegan street tacos, as well as burritos, nachos and a Mexican twist on St. Louis-style pizza

ST. LOUIS — Taco Circus will bring its homemade Austin Tex-Mex favorites to The Grove this spring.

The Mexican restaurant will add a location inside Tropical Liqueurs, located at 4104 Manchester Ave. Taco Circus already operates a location at 4940 Southwest Ave.

"This past year has given us the opportunity to plan for the future and find what we think is the perfect fit for a dining experience within Trops," Billy Thompson, one of the owners of Trops, said in a statement. "With summer on the horizon, we are excited to bring Taco Circus to The Grove. There is such a natural fit between tacos and slushies, we know our guests are going to love it."

Working together, Taco Circus Owner and Executive Chef Christian Ethridge worked with Thompson and the rest of the Trops team to develop a menu bringing together Trops' New Orleans style and Taco Circus' Austin, Texas, roots, officials said.

The menu will feature homemade tortillas for al pastor, chicken, beef and vegan street tacos, as well as burritos, nachos, elotes, churros and a Mexican twist on St. Louis-style pizza. A weekend brunch will offer tres leches French toast with Una Vida tequila ice cream, breakfast tacos and breakfast quesadillas, among other items. Late-night tacos also will be available.

Twisted Ranch, a restaurant whose menu incorporates ranch seasoning and ranch flavors, opened inside Trops in October 2019. It is unclear when or why the restaurant vacated the space. Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.